Lambert signs with Lindsey Wilson College

MEDINA, Tenn. — South Gibson’s Landon Lambert signed his official letter Friday afternoon to continue his football career at Lindsey Wilson College.

Lambert put together quite the career on both sides of the ball for the Hornets, recording 1,999 all purpose yards, 99 tackles, and 6 interceptions.

This past season, Lambert was an All-State selection as a defensive back, was named the Region 7 3A Offensive Player of the Year, and is the only player in school history to earn All-Region First Team honors for three years.