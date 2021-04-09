Local Kroger store offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you haven’t gotten the chance to get vaccinated, there is still time.

Kroger will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, April 10. It will be at the Kroger location on West University Parkway.

You must be 18 or older to make an appointment and receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and it’s all free of charge.

Health officials say appointments are filling up fast.

“We opened several appointments for (Saturday) but they are booking up fast. We do encourage patients if they’re not able to book an appointment, to continue to check back because as soon as we’re shipped more doses, we’ll open more appointments,” said Dani Gomez, pharmacy manager.

The vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can make an appointment by calling 866-211-5320.