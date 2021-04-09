Mugshots : Madison County : 04/08/21 – 04/09/21 April 9, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Caroline Holden Caroline Holden: Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Charles Tisdale Charles Tisdale: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Clarence Rupert Clarence Rupert: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Danny Douglas Danny Douglas: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Dominique Taylor Dominique Taylor: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Halley Thompson Halley Thompson: Aggravated sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Hobson Bowen Hobson Bowen: Aggravated child abuse or neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Jaheim Ceaser Jaheim Ceaser: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Katrina Hurd Katrina Hurd: Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Lakisha Demoss Lakisha Demoss: Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Paul Gillihan Paul Gillihan: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Raven Milan Raven Milan: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Thomas Love Thomas Love: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/09/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter