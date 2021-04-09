Mugshots : Madison County : 04/08/21 – 04/09/21

1/13 Caroline Holden Caroline Holden: Theft under $1,000

2/13 Charles Tisdale Charles Tisdale: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation

3/13 Clarence Rupert Clarence Rupert: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/13 Danny Douglas Danny Douglas: Violation of probation

5/13 Dominique Taylor Dominique Taylor: Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/13 Halley Thompson Halley Thompson: Aggravated sexual battery

7/13 Hobson Bowen Hobson Bowen: Aggravated child abuse or neglect

8/13 Jaheim Ceaser Jaheim Ceaser: Evading arrest

9/13 Katrina Hurd Katrina Hurd: Reckless endangerment

10/13 Lakisha Demoss Lakisha Demoss: Attempted murder



11/13 Paul Gillihan Paul Gillihan: Criminal trespass

12/13 Raven Milan Raven Milan: Failure to appear

13/13 Thomas Love Thomas Love: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/09/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.