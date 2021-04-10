Hagerty talks elections with Trump after affirming Biden win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three months after he voted to certify President Joe Biden’s win, Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty hasn’t lost standing with former President Donald Trump.

The Tennessee businessman told The Associated Press he met with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this week.

They talked about the decision Trump is facing on whether to run again in 2024.

Hagerty said Trump felt good about the senator’s election bill that would withhold funding when states implement new election policies without lawmakers approving them.

Hagerty also said he’s received his COVID-19 vaccination and is letting Tennesseans know he considers it safe and worthy of taking.