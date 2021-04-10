Indonesia quake kills 8 in Java, jolts Bali; no tsunami risk

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has killed at least eight people on Indonesia’s main island of Java.

No tsunami warnings were posted for the quake, which was also felt on the tourist hotspot of Bali.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Saturday off Java’s southern coast.

Officials in East Java said falling rocks killed a woman on a motorcycle.

Seven other bodies have so far been pulled from under rubble.

TV reports showed people running in panic from malls and buildings in several cities.

This was the second deadly disaster to hit Indonesia this week, after a severe downpour triggered by a tropical cyclone killed at least 174 people and left 48 missing.