Jackson Kroger store offers J & J vaccine during vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Tenn.–One grocery store chain is making it more convenient for its customers to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of the Kroger Company hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Kroger location on West University Parkway in north Jackson, Saturday.

Shots were offered for free by appointment only for those 18 and older to receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to be able to offer this single-dose vaccine to help provide a convenient option for the community. Additionally, we’re still providing Pfizer vaccines everyday”, said Ashley Pugh, with Kroger Pharmacy.

To find the link or phone number to make an appointment, visit the “Seen on 7” section.