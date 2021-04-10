Rain Ending Soon, Breezy And Cooler

Saturday Forecast for April 10th:

Storms continued into the early morning but now we are just left with lingering showers through the area and breezy winds. Drier air is on the way in and a cold front will help cool us far from the 80’s of yesterday. We’ll be back to more normal weather in the afternoons and cooler at night.

TODAY:

Rain ending by late morning, becoming breezy to windy in the afternoon under partly sunny skies and highs around 69 degrees.

THE WEEKEND:

Overall the pattern of drier weather with skies becoming a sun cloud mix in the afternoon Today. Tonight will be much cooler with mostly clear skies and breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph from the west under mostly clear skies and lows around 46 degrees. Sunday looks great with sunny skies and highs around 72.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be the warmest day next week and the only day during the work week with southerly winds. Another front is expected to pass through between Tuesday & Wednesday and the winds will begin to come out of the north. Monday we could hit the mid 70s, but 60s are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather does not appear to be in the forecast next week and as of now, Wednesday will be the most likely day to see some rain showers. Lows will be hanging around in the 40s most of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com