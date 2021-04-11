Warm and Sunny Conditions Soon Come to an End

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Sunday, April 11

We have seen plentiful sunshine across the region this afternoon. A high pressure to our south has been to fending off any passing clouds. We managed to reach into the 70’s for a high temperature with some gusty winds. We have continued to see that above-average warming trend continue into the weekend and should continue into the week. These clear conditions should be lasting overnight. We should drop the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for a low. Winds should slow down by sunset and remain fairly calm into the morning.

A cold front should pass by but shouldn’t stop our warming trend. With that high pressure to our south, calm conditions continue in the region. Reaching into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for a high could be expected. Mostly sunny skies will start off the morning. As the evening approaches, a few more clouds should gradually enter the region. This should help to keep our low for the evening in the 50’s. After sunset, we could see a few scattered showers across parts of West Tennessee. These will remain light and should clear out by morning. A low chance for rain extends into Tuesday afternoon with cloudy conditions. This is where we should see the warming-trend stop.

Overnight Tuesday, a potent cold front should cross the region bringing more rain along with it. These showers should last most of the day on Wednesday. They should taper off by sunset leaving mainly clear skies lasting into Thursday evening. From here, we should remain in those 60 degree temperatures for the remainder of the week. After Thursday evening, clouds will gradually increase as another chance of rain arrives Friday evening after sunset. This rain should taper off before sunrise Sunday morning. These should remain very scattered and light throughout parts of the weekend.

Spring has sprung in West Tennessee with all of these showers in the forecast. Even with multiple days of possible scattered showers, only 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain accumulation is expected this coming week. No flooding concerns across the region at this moment. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

