Clouds Move in Tonight, Few Showers Early Wednesday and a Cool Week Expected.

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for April 12th:

Monday will be the nicest day of the week as far as the weather is concerned in West Tennessee. Clouds will move in tonight and a few rain showers are expected early Wednesday but should move out into the afternoon. Highs most of the week will only be in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s. Catch the latest details on any storm chances and when we might warm back up coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

After a fantastic Monday, clouds will move in tonight and the winds will stay light out of the northeast. We will remain dry and expect a mild night across the region.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 70s and the winds will remain out of the north. A weak cold front will approach as the day goes on and showers are not expected but a quick sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out. The front should move through the region overnight into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

A weak front is expected to drop through the region early Wednesday. Some rain showers and a few very weak storms will be expected as the front comes by. The greatest chance of hearing some thunder will be in our southern counties that border Mississippi. Highs will only reach the mid 60s, winds will come out of the north and morning lows will start out in the low 50s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Expect plenty of sunshine on Thursday and more clouds on Friday. Both days high temperatures will only make it into the low 60s. It will remain cool behind the cold front and winds will stay out of the north. Morning lows will drop into the low to mid 40s so it will be a bit chilly at times. Expect to have to turn on your heater again unfortunately. We can’t rule out a few showers on Friday but don’t count on any beneficial rain totals.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to return on Saturday and expect mostly cloudy skies as another weak disturbance will drift through West Tennessee. Storms are not expected but some people could see around 0.25″ of rain. Highs will only reach the low 60s for each day this weekend. Sunday should be mostly sunny and dry though and both weekend morning should start out in the mid 40s. We should warm up some as we get going again into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

