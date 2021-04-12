Mugshots : Madison County : 04/09/21 – 04/12/21

1/29 Gary Clemmer Gary Clemmer: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/29 Alexis Bannister Alexis Bannister: Failure to appear

3/29 Alicia McPherson Alicia McPherson: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

4/29 Allen Arnold Allen Arnold: Schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/29 Anne Ingersoll Anne Ingersoll: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/29 Branden Powell Branden Powell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/29 Candice Leal Candice Leal: Theft of property under $10,000/embezzlement

8/29 Cavonta Thomas Cavonta Thomas: Kidnapping, simple domestic assault, vandalism

9/29 Charles Woodruff Charles Woodruff: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident

10/29 Christopher Garrido Christopher Garrido: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/29 Cynthia Brooks Cynthia Brooks: Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/29 Eric Musselman Eric Musselman: Assault

13/29 Harrance Holmes Harrance Holmes: Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/29 Herbert Higgins Herbert Higgins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/29 Horatio Harrison Horatio Harrison: Failure to appear



16/29 Javarous Jett Javarous Jett: Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving

17/29 Jerome Scott Jerome Scott: Violation of community corrections

18/29 Jeru Andrews Jeru Andrews: Sexual battery

19/29 Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/29 Keith Melton Keith Melton: Aggravated domestic assault



21/29 Malcom Simmons Malcom Simmons: Aggravated assault

22/29 Melissa Norment Melissa Norment: Failure to appear

23/29 Qlandaus Clark Qlandaus Clark: Simple domestic assault, aggravated assault

24/29 Ray McKnuckles Ray McKnuckles: Aggravated assault, violation of probation

25/29 Ronnie Pannell Ronnie Pannell: Disorderly conduct



26/29 Rontay Currie Rontay Currie: Violation of community corrections

27/29 Rozell Miller Rozell Miller: Violation of community corrections

28/29 Sheldon Mann Sheldon Mann: Vandalism

29/29 Terry Cheairs Terry Cheairs: Violation of probation



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.