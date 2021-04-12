Mugshots : Madison County : 04/09/21 – 04/12/21 April 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/29Gary Clemmer Gary Clemmer: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Alexis Bannister Alexis Bannister: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Alicia McPherson Alicia McPherson: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Allen Arnold Allen Arnold: Schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Anne Ingersoll Anne Ingersoll: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Branden Powell Branden Powell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Candice Leal Candice Leal: Theft of property under $10,000/embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Cavonta Thomas Cavonta Thomas: Kidnapping, simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Charles Woodruff Charles Woodruff: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Christopher Garrido Christopher Garrido: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Cynthia Brooks Cynthia Brooks: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Eric Musselman Eric Musselman: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Harrance Holmes Harrance Holmes: Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Herbert Higgins Herbert Higgins: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Horatio Harrison Horatio Harrison: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Javarous Jett Javarous Jett: Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Jerome Scott Jerome Scott: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Jeru Andrews Jeru Andrews: Sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Keith Melton Keith Melton: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Malcom Simmons Malcom Simmons: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Melissa Norment Melissa Norment: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Qlandaus Clark Qlandaus Clark: Simple domestic assault, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Ray McKnuckles Ray McKnuckles: Aggravated assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Ronnie Pannell Ronnie Pannell: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Rontay Currie Rontay Currie: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Rozell Miller Rozell Miller: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Sheldon Mann Sheldon Mann: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Terry Cheairs Terry Cheairs: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter