Several face charges following weekend incident in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police say four people have been charged following a incident on Saturday.

April 12, 2021

According to a news release, officers arrived around on Cherry and Dixie Streets around 5 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told investigators a vehicle drove down the street and the driver opened fire before leaving, and added that a second vehicle appeared to be following it.

Roughly 45 minutes later, one of the vehicles was seen on Main and West Court Street and was stopped by police, who identified the driver as Bobby Joe Claybrook, 20, of Dyersburg, according to the release.

Police say Claybrook was taken into custody on charges of failure to appear and simple possession of marijuana.

The second vehicle was later seen in the area of Cherry Street and was eventually stopped on St. John Avenue and East Court Street after police say the driver refused to stop.

Police say that passengers allegedly threw items out the window, and, after searching the area, officers found two handguns and over 40 oxycodone pills.

The driver, identified as Anagela McMullen, 47, of Dyersburg, was charged with felony evading arrest, tampering with evidence, child abuse and neglect, possession of schedule II drugs, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Nathaniel McMullen, 38, of Dyersburg, was charged with tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule II drugs, and violation of an order of protection.

Dimitri Nance, 29, of Dyersburg, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and possession of schedule II drugs.

A 9-year-old was also in the vehicle and is in the custody of a relative, according to police.