Sunny And Warm Today

Weather Update: Monday, April 12 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. If you enjoyed the weekend. We have one more day of that on the way. However there are some changes are on the horizon. There is a weak stalled boundary around the Purchase region of West Kentucky. Most of today will be influenced by the area of high pressure located across the SE states. Despite the presence of the front, skies will remain mainly clear. High temps should easily climb into the upper 70s to around 80°F. Tonight clouds will increase as the aforementioned frontal boundary drops south towards West Tennessee, along with a few spotty showers possible overnight into Tuesday. This front will be a little slow to pass, so expect the clouds and spotty showers to be around through about Wednesday morning.



