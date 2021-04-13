General Manager – Columbia, SC

General Manager

Position reports to Bahakel Communications Corporate Television Group management in Charlotte, NC. This role serves as the Company‘s Columbia, SC on-site General Manager of WOLO/ABC. The GM is responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of WOLO, with emphasis on Local advertising sales and National advertising sales. The best candidate will facilitate financial goals being met, establish long-range goals and strategies that will result in the growth and long–term viability of the stations, further the creative marketing vision and community based informational programming as well as related digital content. The GM is responsible for activities of all the stations‘ departments including Sales, Operations, Promotional Marketing, Traffic, Research, Programming, Engineering, Production, Business, Creative Services, and News. Degree in business administration, finance, broadcast, entertainment, communications, journalism and/or related extensive television broadcasting and diverse staff management experience. Requires 10 or more years of experience in progressively responsible television management positions, especially in advertising sales with special focus on Local Sales and New Business Development. Experience including Local AE oversight for maintaining journalistic standards required.

General Manager Job Description

GM ensures the smooth daily operation of the commercial television station. GM will manage the administrative, technical, program, and sales aspects of a station. General Managers are accountable to station owners and senior management, and strive to maintain the work environment, personality, and financial viability of the business.

Job Duties:

The GM is responsible for the success and profitability of the station. GM will help determine and meet the financial goals with approval from Corporate. The GM will oversee cash flow, net profits; preparation of budgets; and maintain accountability. GM may also participate in fund-raising events or other television promotional events depending on the sale of advertising for income, GM will work closely with sales managers and advertising sales staff.

GM candidate must have enough technical knowledge to understand the operation of all station equipment. They also ensure program and technical employees comply with local, state, and federal broadcasting regulations and other laws.

To apply please send your resume via e–mail to gbates@bahakelcomm.com

Mail your resume to:

Gaston Bates

WOLO TV is an EOE Employer

Bahakel Communications

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205