Light Rain Chances Tonight, Showers Likely Early Wednesday & a Cool Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for April 13th:

A few light rain showers and sprinkles will linger around overnight in West Tennessee. Rain showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder will stick around early on Wednesday, but should clear out into the afternoon; strong storms are not expected. Mostly sunny skies return on Thursday. Catch the latest update on your weekend forecast and more on when things might be warming back up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and the winds will stay out of the north. A few light rain showers or sprinkles will be lingering around. Overnight lows should drop into the low 50s and a cold front will begin to drift across the region into the morning hours of Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

A weak front is expected to drop through the region early Wednesday. Some rain showers and a few very weak storms will be expected as the front comes by. The greatest chance of hearing some thunder will be in our southern counties that border Mississippi in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Highs will only reach the low 60s, winds will come out of the north.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Expect plenty of sunshine on Thursday and more clouds on Friday. Both days high temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 60s. It will remain cool behind the cold front and winds will stay out of the north. Morning lows will drop into the low 40s so it will be a bit chilly at times. Expect to have to turn on your heater again unfortunately. We can’t rule out a few showers late Friday night but don’t count on any beneficial rain totals.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to return early Saturday and expect mostly cloudy skies as another weak disturbance will drift through West Tennessee. Storms are not expected but some people could see around 0.25″ of rain. Highs will only reach the low 60s for each day this weekend. Sunday should be mostly sunny and dry though and both weekend morning should start out in the mid 40s. We should warm up some as we get going again into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

