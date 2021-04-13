Mix Of Sun/Clouds, Light Showers North

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with a bit of a mix bag. We still have the old initial cold front that moved through yesterday. It still remain largely inactive, but has been producing some cloud cover and areas of light rain this morning. A broad upper trough continues slowly moving east from the northern Plains east into the Midwest. It is chucking another cold front south towards West Tennessee. The front wont arrive until Wednesday morning, but fast west to east semi-zonal flow. Part of a larger cyclonic gyre will bring weak disturbances through later today into the evening hours, which will provide additional chances of rain tonight.



