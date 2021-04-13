Mugshots : Madison County : 04/12/21 – 04/13/21 April 13, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16MCDONALD, KAMIKA MCDONALD, KAMIKA: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16JACKSON, KAYLA JACKSON, KAYLA: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16ADAMS, QUINCY ADAMS, QUINCY: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16BATTE, LOGAN BATTE, LOGAN: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16CUMMINGS, CARL CUMMINGS, CARL: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16DAILEY, MARQUELL DAILEY, MARQUELL: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16EASON, KELVIN EASON, KELVIN: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16HAMER, BARRY HAMER, BARRY: Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16KING, BRIAN KING, BRIAN: Schedule III drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16PERKINS, JUSTIN PERKINS, JUSTIN: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm where alcoholic beverages are served, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16PIRTLE, ORSINTO PIRTLE, ORSINTO: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16RIVERA, EFRAIN SR RIVERA, EFRAIN SR: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16TAYLOR, EARL TAYLOR, EARL: Leaving the scene of an accident, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16THOMAS, JOHN JR THOMAS, JOHN JR: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16WOMBLE, MARY WOMBLE, MARY: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16WOODSON, BRANDON WOODSON, BRANDON: Schedule VI drug violations, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/13/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter