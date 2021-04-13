Tennessee eyes 2-week tax holiday for restaurants, groceries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing a $100 million, two-week sales tax holiday on restaurants, bars and groceries.

On Tuesday, the Republican’s finance team presented lawmakers a budget amendment to his $42 billion spending plan.

The proposal was fueled by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When those sales tax holidays would occur has not yet been determined.

The plan drew scrutiny from the state’s top teacher advocacy group, which said now is the right time to include a much bigger investment in public schools.

The spending items must still clear the Republican-controlled General Assembly.