Madison Co. Fire Department participating in Front Porch Fire Prevention campaign

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department will join the city of Jackson Fire Department in participating in a statewide “Front Porch Fire Prevention” campaign canvas on Saturday.

The canvas is sponsored by the State Fire Marshal’s office and includes partnerships with 92 departments across the state.

The Madison County Fire Department will be distributing packets of educational information in the Christmasville Road area beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17.