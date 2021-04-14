Man accused of Crockett County homicide has violent history

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in a Saturday night shooting in Crockett County.

The agency announced 40-year old Kenny Evans, of Alamo, has been arrested and charged with one count first-degree murder and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evans is accused of killing Maury City resident Ashley Clem, whose family spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about the arrest.

“Yes, that is a relief that he is off of the streets. Now, the thing is we have to keep him off the streets,” said Hayley Beaird, Clem’s cousin.

A dive into Evans’ records shows this isn’t his first time being connected to a violent crime.

Evans was arrested in 2010 and charged with first-degree murder after killing his neighbor, Tim Johnson, in Crockett County.

Evans pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a gun charge in March of 2012.

Evans was released from the Tennessee Department of Correction in December of 2020.

Just months after his release, Evans is back in the Crockett County Jail.

“Ten years ago, it didn’t seem like any of this was close to home. You see it on the news, and it’s never there at home, you know?” Beaird said.

In fact, Beaird knows Evans. They were classmates together in Crockett County. She also knew Johnson.

“It’s not his call to take a life, but apparently he doesn’t have a problem doing so. If he gets back out again or there’s anyway he would, it’s going to happen again,” Beaird said.

Clem’s family says they’re relieved that an arrest has been made.

“I mean, he cannot get back out again. I would be scared for other people,” Beaird said.

Evans is currently being held in the Crockett County Jail without bond.