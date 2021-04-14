Mugshots : Madison County : 04/13/21 – 04/14/21

1/9 Deunta Croom Deunta Croom: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/9 Brett Byers Brett Byers: Harassment

3/9 Carlotta Murrell Carlotta Murrell: Violation of community corrections

4/9 Christy Crews Christy Crews: Criminal trespass

5/9 Datrick Cole Datrick Cole: Simple domestic assault



6/9 Marc Thomas Marc Thomas: Violation of probation

7/9 Marcuse Bowden Marcuse Bowden: Failure to appear

8/9 Ricky Leach Ricky Leach: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/9 Scott Liggett Scott Liggett: Violation of probation, sexual battery by authority figure, aggravated rape



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/14/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.