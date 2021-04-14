MULTI-PLATFORM MARKETER /SALES, Charlotte, NC

WCCB CHARLOTTE

FULL TIME POSITION

MULTI-PLATFORM MARKETER /SALES

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

WCCB Charlotte/Bahakel Digital – Award-winning CW in the nation’s 21st television market, seeks a multi-platform marketer to join our already successful sales team. This is an entry level position where individual will sell broadcast TV and digital media with an emphasis on new business development. Must demonstrate an ability to think creatively, sell strategically and communicate effectively in a multi-media environment.

Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing or related field is desirable.

Please email resume to:

Carol Mangin

carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte, One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

No phone calls please