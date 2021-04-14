TDOT: Road construction continues along Interstate 40 in Jackson-Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–If your destination takes you along Interstate 40 east or west bound, there’s upcoming road work you need to be aware of.

Until further notice, inside and outside lanes on I-40 from mile marker 67 in Haywood County to mile marker 74 in Madison County will be closed temporarily at night for paving operations. The shoulders will also be closed.

Also, starting Wednesday from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m., north and south bound lanes of North Highland Avenue from Vann Drive to the Carriage House Drive-Ridgecrest Road intersection will be closed to allow for bridge texture coating. East and westbound ramps at Exit 82 on I-40 will also be closed.

Plus through Friday, April 16 at 6 a.m. I-40 east and west bound lanes will be closed temporarily from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.