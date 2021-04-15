Cool Again Tonight, Rain Late Friday/Saturday AM & Low 60s this Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast for April 15th:

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s again tonight across West Tennessee. Friday will be mostly cloudy and rain showers will return overnight and clear out by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy and highs will only reach the low 60s this weekend. Catch your full forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and winds will be light out of the north. Morning lows will be chilly dipping into the low to mid 40s for all of West Tennessee. Be sure to turn those heaters on tonight before you go to bed or you will likely be cold in the morning.

FRIDAY:

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday. High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 60s. It will remain cool behind the cold front and winds will stay out of the north. Morning lows will drop into the low 40s so it will be quite chilly. Expect to have to turn on your heater again unfortunately. We are expecting some rain showers late Friday night and could end up with between 0.10-0.25″ overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to continue early Saturday and expect mostly cloudy skies to linger around as well through all of West Tennessee. Storms are not expected but some people could see up to an additional 0.10-0.25″ of rain Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the low 60s for each day this weekend. Sunday should be partly cloudy and dry though and both weekend morning should start out in the mid 40s. We should warm up some as we get going again into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will stay in the 60s for most of next week and lows will also stay in the 40s. Winds will in general continue to come out of the north. We should see plenty of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. More clouds are expected late Tuesday into Wednesday and we could see a return of rain showers in the middle of the week as well as a cold front passes through. It could be chilly Wednesday and Thursday mornings depending on the timing of the cold front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get near our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13