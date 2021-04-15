Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of stimulus scam calls

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam calls regarding stimulus checks.

The sheriff’s office says residents are receiving calls from individuals claiming to be from a local bank, telling the resident that they have had someone else’s stimulus check deposited to their account, according to a news release.

The release says the caller then asks the resident to go to Western Union and return the $2,600.

The sheriff’s office says these callers sound as if they are a bank representative.

Investigators say if you get one of these calls, hang up. Do not send money, gift cards, or provide numbers on those cards.