Martin police continue to investigate Wednesday’s fatal shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — A shooting in Martin has left one woman dead and another woman behind bars.

Martin police are still investigating after a fight Wednesday afternoon led to a fatal shooting on North Lindell Street.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Alisha Gadlen, of Martin. Another woman, Ashley Brown, 29, of Union City, is in custody in connection with her death.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says officers responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Teal says Gadlen was taken to the hospital, and Brown was taken into custody.

“She was determined as the shooter at the time. Or a suspect. We secured her and we were able to recover a weapon that we believe was involved in the shooting,” Chief Teal said.

Chief Teal says a third person was at the scene.

“There were three individuals involved. Three females. It’s very early in the investigation, and I don’t want to speculate, but we do believe the three individuals knew each other,” Chief Teal said.

Witnesses say the three individuals involved chased each other into an alley, and ultimately into a parking lot where the shooting occurred.

“We are still conducting interviews. We were there until about 9:00 last night, processing the crime scene, and we’ve got a lot of other things to take care of before we can release any more information,” Chief Teal said.

Brown is being charged with second-degree murder.

She is currently held in the Weakley County Detention Center until her arraignment.