Sunny But Cool

Weather Update: Thursday, April 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A few lingering showers were present this morning on Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar in SW Tennessee. The main longwave trough was held up again overnight which provided warmer overnight temps for the area. I don not think we will be as lucky tonight though. As for today, clouds will gradually decrease through mid to late morning giving way to mainly sunny skies. Temps will struggle a bit with continental-polar high pressure settling closer. But I think we will still make it into the lower 60s this afternoon. Have a great day!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

