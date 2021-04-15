University of Memphis Lambuth hosts ‘Take Back the Night’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Faculty and students at University of Memphis Lambuth Campus are taking a stand to raise awareness and stop violence against women.

“Take Back the Night is one of the oldest international functions to spotlight domestic violence and violence against women,” said Dr. Sheri Jenkins Keenan, Director of the Center of Criminology and Research.

When you walk around Lambuth, you will find red silhouettes representing women who have been victims of domestic violence.

Students and staff took a walk around the campus Thursday evening, getting information from representatives who are shedding a light on domestic violence against women.

Along with the Lambuth campus, the event is co-sponsored by several organizations on campus and in the community.

Keenan says being that April is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it’s important to give information to students who may need it the most.

“One and three women and one and six men nationally are victims of violence. Only 50% of that is reported, so we wanted to not only bring awareness to this issue, but provide the agents and our local communities to address that,” Keenan said.

She says she hopes the community will learn as much facts as possible.

“We want them to learn how to recognize, report and not to stay silent. Silence is condoning. Listen to their friends. If they find their friends in this situation, to report it,” Keenan said.

Keenan also says they plan to organize another event for students and the community in the future.