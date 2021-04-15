UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified after woman dies following Martin shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — The suspect and victim involved in a shooting in Martin have been identified.

WBBJ previously reported that the Martin Police Department responded to a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon on North Lindell Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that three females had been in a physical altercation that escalated to shots being fired.

One female, who was shot with a handgun, was transported by EMS for medical attention. The shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Thursday, officials with the police department confirmed the victim did not survive her injuries, and identified her as 41-year-old Alisha Gadlen of Martin.

Additionally, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Ashley Brown of Union City.

Brown has been charged with second degree murder and is currently being held in the Weakley County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.