Caught on Camera: Bird drops fish onto trucker’s windshield

(CBS Newspath) — Just another day on the job? A truck driver recently traveling through the Charlotte-area got quite the shock when a fish landed on his windshield!

Dashcam video shows a bird flying overhead, dropping its meal, landing right on the driver’s windshield.

Ward Transport tweeted “One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for ANYTHING!”