Hub City Brewing reveals new strawberry beer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hub City Brewing has a new beer!

It’s called Strawberry Skip Day Beer. Local artists in the Hub City designed the logo for the can.

Brewmaster Cody Stooksberry says they wanted to make a beer that would be great for the upcoming Humboldt Strawberry Festival.

Stooksberry says it tastes just like a festival and wanted to make a beer for West Tennessee.

“West Tennessee strawberries are a little bit different than strawberries you get from other places. They’re a little sweeter, and so we wanted to make a beer that actually showcases the terroir of West Tennessee,” he said.

If you cannot wait to try the beer, don’t worry. The beer will be available in stores very soon.