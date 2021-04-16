Light Rain Showers Return Tonight and Linger into Saturday Morning

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for April 16th:

A few light showers will move in overnight and stick around for the first half of the day on Saturday. Storms are not expected and rain amounts should stay less the 0.25″ for almost everyone. Mid to upper 40s are expected tonight. Cooler weather will be sticking around for the next week or more. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies are expected tonight and calm winds are also expected. Light rain showers could pop up as the night goes on but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. Lows overnight will fall down into the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances sit around 60%

THE WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to continue early Saturday and expect mostly cloudy skies to linger around as well through all of West Tennessee. Storms are not expected but some people could see up to an additional 0.10-0.25″ of rain Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the low 60s for each day this weekend. Sunday should be partly cloudy and dry though and both weekend morning should start out in the mid 40s. We should warm up some as we get going again into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will stay in the 60s for most of next week and lows will also stay in the 40s. Winds will in general continue to come out of the north. We should see plenty of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. More clouds are expected late Tuesday into Wednesday and we could see a return of rain showers in the middle of the week as well as a cold front passes through. It could be chilly Wednesday and Thursday mornings depending on the timing of the cold front.

The EURO forecast models opinion of what might happen next Wednesday morning. It has us down to 35-39° which is possible. It also thinks there is a chance for a wintry mix coming in. As of now, it looks to be a cold rain to me, but it is something we will be watching closely early next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Measurable snow in April has only happened twice in Jackson according to records from the National Weather Service, so don’t count on it. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

