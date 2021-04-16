Three arrested following Savannah drug investigation
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Three Savannah residents have been arrested following a drug investigation.
Posted by Savannah Police Department – Tennessee on Friday, April 16, 2021
According to a news release, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Pinhook Drive in Savannah around 1:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a tip from the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office earlier in the week.
Agents say a Kevin Ziegler and a Tracy McLin were taken into custody shortly after agents knocked on the door, and that another woman, Wendy Alley, was found in a downstairs closet.
Agents seized over 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as nearly eight grams of suspected marijuana in the home, according to the release.
- Alley has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, simple possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ziegler has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, simple possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- McLin has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II, schedule III, schedule IV and schedule V with intent to distribute.