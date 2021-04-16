Three arrested following Savannah drug investigation

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Three Savannah residents have been arrested following a drug investigation.

Drug investigation results in arrests after search warrant On 4/16/21, Agents of the 24th Drug Task Force and Savannah… Posted by Savannah Police Department – Tennessee on Friday, April 16, 2021

According to a news release, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Pinhook Drive in Savannah around 1:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a tip from the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office earlier in the week.

Agents say a Kevin Ziegler and a Tracy McLin were taken into custody shortly after agents knocked on the door, and that another woman, Wendy Alley, was found in a downstairs closet.

Agents seized over 45 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as nearly eight grams of suspected marijuana in the home, according to the release.

Alley has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, simple possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ziegler has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, simple possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McLin has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II, schedule III, schedule IV and schedule V with intent to distribute.