WEB EXTRA: President Biden says there is a mass shooting every day in the US

(CBSNewspath) — President Biden: “Every single day there’s a mass shooting in the United States.”

Friday (4/16), the president called on Senate Republicans to support House-passed gun legislation, saying the frequency of mass shootings in the U.S. is “a national embarrassment and must come to an end.”

“I strongly, strongly urge my Republican friends in the Congress who have refused to bring up the House-passed bill to bring it up now. This has to end.

It’s a national embarrassment. It is a national embarrassment what’s going on. And it’s not only these mass shootings that are occurring every single day.

Every single day there’s a mass shooting in this, in the United States if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities in our rural areas.

It’s a national embarrassment and must come to an end. And one last thing, the folks who own weapons, the folks who own guns, they support universal background checks.

The majority of them think we should not be selling assault weapons. Who in God’s name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds, or 20 rounds? It’s just wrong, and I’m not gonna give up until it’s done.”