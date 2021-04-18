Colorful coffins lighten mood at New Zealand funerals

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – At one recent funeral in New Zealand, there were gasps before a wave of laughter rippled through the hundreds of mourners.

The pallbearers brought a coffin shaped like a giant cream donut.

It’s the latest creation by the deceased’s cousin, Ross Hall, who runs a business that custom builds colorful coffins called Dying Art.

Other creations by Hall include a sailboat, a firetruck, a chocolate bar and Lego blocks.

There have been glittering coffins covered in fake jewels, a casket inspired by the movie “The Matrix,” and plenty of coffins depicting people’s favorite beaches and holiday spots.

Hall says the tone of funerals has changed markedly over recent years, and people now think it’s a celebration of life rather than a mourning of death.