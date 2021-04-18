Police respond to possible kidnapping in Chester County

CHESTER Co.– Police responded to an incident in Chester County.

At around 5 o’clock Sunday evening officers responded to cash saver in Henderson on an initial report of someone possibly being kidnapped. Assistant chief officer with the Henderson Police Department, Tim Crowe, says after investigating there was no evidence of a kidnapping.

“We have determined at this point we never had a victim, or never had anyone call in and say anyone was missing or who could may or may not have been kidnapped,” said Crowe.

Officers say they will make sure to update the public if more information on the incident becomes available.