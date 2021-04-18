Sunny Start to the Week But Quickly Cooling Off

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, April 18

TODAY:

A little sunshine entered the region this morning but didn’t last long. Clouds arrived not long after noon, giving West Tennessee another dreary day. Highs reached into the 60’s but clouds made it feel slightly cooler. Rain is expected to arrive around 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. this evening. Showers should remain fairly light and scattered. Only 0.10″ of rain accumulation is expected this evening as this system passes. It should taper off by midnight, with clouds clearing after. Dropping into a low in the lower 40’s will make for some chilly conditions.

TOMORROW:

We will start off in the 40’s but quickly warm up. A high pressure will remain to the south of the region, bringing lots of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies with a few higher clouds will bring highs into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Despite sunny skies and warmer temperatures, we will still remain below average on temperatures. We will cool off into the mid to lower 40’s with mostly clear conditions overnight. Tuesday morning will remain mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in throughout the day. Highs should still remain into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with slightly stronger winds. A cold front will move into the region into the early hours of Wednesday morning dropping temperatures near freezing. Rain showers will move across the region with this front but should remain just a cold rain, with more wintry weather staying north of West Tennessee.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

We should significantly drop below average for the remainder of the week. Highs in the 50’s with partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday brings a non-spring like day to the region. Another high pressure will most into the region on Thursday with mostly sunny skies once again. Calm winds and sunshine will help get temperatures into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Friday morning should remain mostly sunny with clouds moving over the day, preparing for more rain. Showers arrive again on Saturday and lasting for the majority of the weekend. Overall, 1.00″ of rain is expected this week across West Tennessee. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxshaley

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com