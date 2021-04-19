Dense Fog Early, Then Sunny And Warm

Weather Update: Monday, April 19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a rather cold start to the day with temps that have fallen into the upper 30s. This has lead to a fairly large area of dense fog. The fog has been more focused along and east of Highway 45. Either way, give yourself plenty of time to make it to your destination safely this morning. Thankfully, there will be plenty of sunshine the rest of today once we burn off the fog through late morning. High temps this afternoon should climb close to normal around 70°F at the warmest point of the afternoon.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamlel

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell