Henderson police seek ID of Tractor Supply theft suspect

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local police are seeking information on a theft that took place earlier this month.

According to the Henderson Police Department, around 9:40 a.m on Saturday, April 3, officers responded to a theft report at Tractor Supply on Highway 45 North.

Investigators determined a man left the store without paying for “several electronic components” valued at over $250.

Security footage shows the man — described as a slender built white male with a camo hat, gray shirt, dark jacket and blue jeans — exit the business carrying the stolen items.

Police say the man then “possibly” left the scene driving a gray extended cab Chevrolet pickup.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or vehicle, please call the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201.

