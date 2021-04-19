Jackson police to host fundraiser for officer undergoing brain surgery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police announced plans on Monday to host a fundraiser for Jackson Police Department officer Joseph Shephard.

Shephard recently learned about a mass in his brain, and is scheduled for surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to remove the tumor, according to a news release. The surgery is expected to take at least 10 hours, and, due to the location of the mass, there are significant risks for Officer Shephard.

His recovery is expected to take at least two months, with extensive rehabilitation and therapy.

Shephard and his family are active members of Englewood Baptist Church. The Jackson native regularly participates in CrossFit and 5K events.

Jackson Police will host the fundraiser on May 7 at 191 Auditorium Drive. Pre-orders for pork loins and BBQ bologna can be made by contacting Paula Henning at phennings@jacksontn.gov, Jennifer Knolton at jknolton@jacksontn.gov or by calling the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

Pre-orders can be picked up on May 7 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A Facebook group has also been created, as well as a GoFundMe page.