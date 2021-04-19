Mugshots : Madison County : 04/16/21 – 04/19/21 April 19, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/50Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/50Aimee Cotton Aimee Cotton - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/50Andre Croom Andre Croom - DUI, violation of implied consent Show Caption Hide Caption 4/50Anthony Floyd Anthony Floyd - violation of probation, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/50Anthony Garrison Anthony Garrison - manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/50Anthony Johnson Anthony Johnson - simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/50Autumn Camp Autumn Camp - DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent Show Caption Hide Caption 8/50Charles Dodd Charles Dodd - DUI

Charles Greer - driving on revoked/suspended license

Christopher Lyons - public intoxication

Clarence Johnson - failure to appear

Corry Savage - simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Deona Cooper - failure to appear

Derek Ross - public intoxication

Elizabeth Mathieu - public intoxication

James Holliday - failure to appear

James Stokes - theft under $999

Javon Brown - shoplifting-theft of property, theft under $999, violation of probation

Jeremy Tate - simple domestic assault

Jermaine Dave - violation of conditions of community supervision, failure to appear, sex offender registry violations

Jodey Thomas - violation of community corrections

John Cook - violation of probation

John Simmons - unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Joshua Anderson - failure to appear

Joshua Cathey - schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Joshua Cole - failure to appear

Joshua Davenport - aggravated domestic assault

Joshua James - aggravated domestic assault

Kanyan Smith - fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a dangerous felony, firearm used in dangerous felony

Katlyn Graham - leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

Laderrick Jones - schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony

Laraveen Boales - failure to appear

Makayla Cole - violation of probation, simple domestic assault, failure to appear, vandalism

Markel Macon - driving on revoked/suspended license

Marvin Holloway - especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, attempted murder

Maxine Jones - schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Mico Perez - evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Morell Jerrett - simple domestic assault

Nastasia Cole - failure to appear

Paul Noble - assault, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest

Robert Forman - failure to appear

Robert Price - violation of probation

Russell Wardlow - simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Stanley Spears - simple domestic assault, vandalism

Ternce Hudson - violation of probation

Thomas Jackson - falsification of drug test result, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Timothy Townsend - simple domestic assault

Tina Overman - violation of probation

Tommie Dotson - failure to appear

Tylon Brown - simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/19/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.