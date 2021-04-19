Mugshots : Madison County : 04/16/21 – 04/19/21

1/50 Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks - violation of community corrections

2/50 Aimee Cotton Aimee Cotton - violation of community corrections

3/50 Andre Croom Andre Croom - DUI, violation of implied consent

4/50 Anthony Floyd Anthony Floyd - violation of probation, simple domestic assault

5/50 Anthony Garrison Anthony Garrison - manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/50 Anthony Johnson Anthony Johnson - simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/50 Autumn Camp Autumn Camp - DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent

8/50 Charles Dodd Charles Dodd - DUI

9/50 Charles Greer Charles Greer - driving on revoked/suspended license

10/50 Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons - public intoxication



11/50 Clarence Johnson Clarence Johnson - failure to appear

12/50 Corry Savage Corry Savage - simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/50 Deona Cooper Deona Cooper - failure to appear

14/50 Derek Ross Derek Ross - public intoxication

15/50 Elizabeth Mathieu Elizabeth Mathieu - public intoxication



16/50 James Holliday James Holliday - failure to appear

17/50 James Stokes James Stokes - theft under $999

18/50 Javon Brown Javon Brown - shoplifting-theft of property, theft under $999, violation of probation

19/50 Jeremy Tate Jeremy Tate - simple domestic assault

20/50 Jermaine Dave Jermaine Dave - violation of conditions of community supervision, failure to appear, sex offender registry violations



21/50 Jodey Thomas Jodey Thomas - violation of community corrections

22/50 John Cook John Cook - violation of probation

23/50 John Simmons John Simmons - unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

24/50 Joshua Anderson Joshua Anderson - failure to appear

25/50 Joshua Cathey Joshua Cathey - schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



26/50 Joshua Cole Joshua Cole - failure to appear

27/50 Joshua Davenport Joshua Davenport - aggravated domestic assault

28/50 Joshua James Joshua James - aggravated domestic assault

29/50 Kanyan Smith Kanyan Smith - fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a dangerous felony, firearm used in dangerous felony

30/50 Katlyn Graham Katlyn Graham - leaving the scene of an accident with property damage



31/50 Laderrick Jones Laderrick Jones - schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony

32/50 Laraveen Boales Laraveen Boales - failure to appear

33/50 Makayla Cole Makayla Cole - violation of probation, simple domestic assault, failure to appear, vandalism

34/50 Markel Macon Markel Macon - driving on revoked/suspended license

35/50 Marvin Holloway Marvin Holloway - especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, attempted murder



36/50 Maxine Jones Maxine Jones - schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

37/50 Mico Perez Mico Perez - evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/50 Morell Jerrett Morell Jerrett - simple domestic assault

39/50 Nastasia Cole Nastasia Cole - failure to appear

40/50 Paul Noble Paul Noble - assault, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest



41/50 Robert Forman Robert Forman - failure to appear

42/50 Robert Price Robert Price - violation of probation

43/50 Russell Wardlow Russell Wardlow - simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

44/50 Stanley Spears Stanley Spears - simple domestic assault, vandalism

45/50 Ternce Hudson Ternce Hudson - violation of probation



46/50 Thomas Jackson Thomas Jackson - falsification of drug test result, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

47/50 Timothy Townsend Timothy Townsend - simple domestic assault

48/50 Tina Overman Tina Overman - violation of probation

49/50 Tommie Dotson Tommie Dotson - failure to appear

50/50 Tylon Brown Tylon Brown - simple domestic assault





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/19/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.