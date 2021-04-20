Man faces additional charges in connection to body of Hardin County woman

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Gregory Moore is facing additional charges in relation to the body of a missing Hardin County woman.

Law enforcement say Meagan Gammill was found Monday morning near Porters Creek in Hardin County.

Investigators say her body was found wrapped in a blanket. She had not been since since Saturday, April 10.

Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander confirmed Wednesday that Moore had been charged with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and felony abuse of a corpse.