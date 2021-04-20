Mugshots : Madison County : 04/19/21 – 04/20/21

1/11 GODWIN, TARJUAN GODWIN, TARJUAN: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange

2/11 BILLINGS, RONDREZ BILLINGS, RONDREZ: Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/11 BOWERS, DRASHUN BOWERS, DRASHUN: Failure to appear

4/11 IVEY, NOAH IVEY, NOAH: Falsification of drug test result, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/11 LYONS, ELISHA LYONS, ELISHA: Simple domestic assault



6/11 NELSON, DALTON NELSON, DALTON: Aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

7/11 OWENS, JONAS OWENS, JONAS: Harassment, assault

8/11 PERRY, BRADLEY PERRY, BRADLEY: Forgery

9/11 PIERCE, TYLER PIERCE, TYLER: Violation of community corrections

10/11 SHERRON, RICKYRA SHERRON, RICKYRA: Vandalism



11/11 SMITH, TAMELA SMITH, TAMELA: Violation of order of protection























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/19/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/20/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.