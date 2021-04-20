Sharply Colder Later Tonight

Weather Update: Tuesday —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another chilly morning with temps in the upper 30s for a lot of the area. Note that we are still pre-frontal. the cold stuff will be moving in later tonight. For today, another mainly sunny and warm with temps climbing to around 72. The surface cold front will be moving through by this afternoon with the actual cold air mass playing catch up towards this evening. It will become quite windy with sustained winds between 15-20 mph and gusts around 35-40 mph. Most guidance drop temps rapidly through the evening to around 34, however, I am starting to think the models are not quite cold enough, given the current handling of temperatures. The record low temperature tomorrow morning is 31°F (1953) And the coldest High temperature is 54°F (1959) both could go down after this front!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell

