Freeze Warning In Affect Overnight But Warmer Weather Returns

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Wednesday, April 21

TODAY:

We approached freezing temperatures this morning with some patchy frost across some of the region. Thankfully, we warmed up into the mid-50’s today and winds have calmed down. We saw some mostly sunny skies across the region with some deceitful sunshine this afternoon. However, tonight we still remain under a freeze warning for many and a frost advisory for some as we approach more freezing temperatures tonight. We should remain a few degrees warmer and wind chills should remain warmer as well with calmer winds. This warning and advisory last until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow morning and should hopefully be our last of the season.

TOMORROW:

We may see some patchy frost tomorrow morning as you head out for work. However, we will quickly warm up due to dry conditions. Reaching into the lower 60’s for a high tomorrow will bring warmer conditions, but not by much. Clouds will gradually move in over the course of the day and overnight as some scattered showers remain possible after sunset. These showers should last into Friday morning and part of the weekend.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Into the weekend, rain chances are increasing. Scattered showers will last overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Some of these showers may also turn into a few thunderstorms overnight. Overall, we aren’t seeing any too severe but it is still smart to be aware. We will get a break on Sunday with a following high pressure that will last over the next few days. Into Monday we approach average temperatures as clouds continue to move in. These conditions will last into Tuesday as well, gradually thickening. On Wednesday, we will reach above average temperatures as a chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast. We will have more details about this as it grows closer to time. Only 1-2″ of rain accumulation expected this week, with about half of that coming in next Wednesday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxshaley

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com