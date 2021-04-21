Investigation into Friday shooting continues

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are continuing to investigate a shooting Friday evening in west Jackson.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Foxlea Drive, and an individual was shot in the arm during the incident.

Police say the shooting appears to be a targeted incident.

The individual who was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect is only currently identified as a black man with dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.