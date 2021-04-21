Jackson State hosts drive-thru vaccination clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community college hosted a drive-by COVID-19 vaccination event.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department administered the Pfizer vaccine at Jackson State Community College on Wednesday.

The drive-thru vaccination event was scheduled to last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the gym of Jackson State’s campus.

Anyone age 16 and older was eligible to receive the vaccine.

Jackson State director of Human Resources Amy West says the college had one thing in mind when hosting the event.

“To help reopen and revitalize the community. We want students back on this campus. We are excited to get them back in the fall and the vaccine helps with that,” West said.

A follow-up vaccination event is scheduled for May 12 at the same time and location for those who participated in Wednesday’s vaccination clinic to receive their second dose.