Sunny But Rather Chilly

Weather Update: Wednesday, April 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temps way below average. The record low for this morning is 31°F (1953). Now it certainly feels like its that cold with the northerly wind. But the record will be difficult to come by. We’ll have to see. That is not the only record we are watching for today. There is also the record lowest high temperature that is in play this afternoon. 54°F(1959) is the lowest High temperatures we’ve ever had for the day. Expect mainly sunny skies with clouds decreasing through the remainder of the morning. A northerly wind will keep a chill to the air.



