Suspect in meth distribution sentenced to 8 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged in a methamphetamine trafficking investigation has been sentenced to eight years.

Saul Vega Flores, 51, was sentenced on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to a news release, investigators with the DEA in Nashville began to investigate Rolando Lopez and his alleged drug trafficking organization. The release says agents discovered Lopez and others were trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and other illegal substances from Texas to Tennessee and used wiretaps, surveillance, confidential sources, traffic stops, and search warrants to investigate.

Investigators learned through a November 2017 wiretap that Lopez would meet Flores and others to pass out telephones. The release says on Nov. 13, 2017, Lopez and Flores met with another individual, who took Flores to a home in Martin to make methamphetamine.

The release says Flores was sentenced on April 2 to serve 100 months in federal custody, followed by an additional three years of supervised release.