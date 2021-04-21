TDOC offers bonus to current, new employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is offering bonuses to current and new employees.

TDOC says new correctional officers will receive a $5,000 sign-n bonus, and current officers will receive a $4,000 retention bonus.

“One of the most important functions of any organization is a commitment to recruiting and retaining employees,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “While TDOC has been successful in reducing turnover to a five-year low in the last fiscal year, vacancies in the security series remain high, despite our best efforts at recruiting. Filling vacant positions is a challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across the country. Still, we recognize that we must find creative solutions to ensure that we continue to meet our mission of operating safe and secure prisons and providing effective community supervision in order to enhance public safety.”

TDOC says its employees can also get another $1,000 bonus for recruiting new officers.

The department says there are over 850 open positions across Tennessee.

You can visit tn.gov/correction to learn more.