University of Tennessee system won’t require COVID shots for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system will not require its students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The university’s board approved a rule Tuesday that does not include COVID-19 and flu shots among the student inoculations required at the university’s campuses across the state.

The decision is a reversal after the board voted last summer for an emergency rule to require the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Tuesday, board Chairman John Compton encouraged people in the University of Tennessee system to get vaccinated but said that these are personal choices.

For other inoculations that are required, some exemptions include online-only studies, religious objections and medical reasons.